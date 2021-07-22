Featured
Keet Oldenbeuving of the Netherlands trains during a street skateboarding practice session at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

At Tokyo Olympics, a debt to 'Back to the Future' and 'E.T.'

By John Leicester
10 hrs ago
United States' Foluke Akinradewo Gunderson reacts during a training session with the volleyball team at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. A third trip to the Olympics was far from a sure thing for Gunderson when she gave birth to her first son in November 2019. But Gunderson had set a goal of being both a mother and professional athlete and took advantage of the delayed Olympics to make it back again this year in search of that elusive gold medal. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

US volleyball star back for 3rd Olympics after giving birth

By Josh Dubow
Jul. 22, 2021 01:15 PM EDT
FILE - In this June 19, 2021, photo, Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the first heat of the semis finals in women's 100-meter run at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Ore. From doping, to demonstrations to dirty officials, the Olympics have never lacked their share of off-the-field scandals and controversies that keep the Games in the headlines long after the torch goes out. Only weeks before the start of the Olympics, the ban of American sprinter Richardson for a positive marijuana test fueled a debate about whether that drug — not considered a performance enhancer and now legal in some parts of the globe — should be forbidden anymore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

Olympic scandals march on long after torch goes out

By Eddie Pells
Jul. 22, 2021 06:56 AM EDT
Team member of Mali walks during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

AP PHOTOS: At Olympics opening, zooming in on the outfits

By The Associated Press
4 hrs ago
Athletes are seen with fireworks during the opening ceremony at the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

AP PHOTOS: Tokyo Games open with pomp despite circumstance

By The Associated Press
20 hrs ago
A man walks across the airport in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, July 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

AP PHOTOS: A 35-hour Olympic journey from Argentina to Tokyo

Natacha Pisarenko
Jul. 20, 2021 05:15 AM EDT
The skyline of Tokyo is seen through a bus window from the Rainbow Bridge ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

AP PHOTOS: Olympic guests get view of Tokyo -- from the bus

Jae C. Hong
Jul. 18, 2021 03:49 AM EDT
People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus ride bicycles near the Japan National Stadium, where opening ceremony and many other events are planned for the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Tokyo. Many preparations are still up in the air as organizers try to figure out how to hold the postponed games in the middle of a pandemic. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

AP Photos: Things starting to stir at Tokyo Olympic venues

By Stephen Wade
Apr. 12, 2021 10:07 PM EDT
In this 1928 photo provided by the International Olympic Committee, the Olympic cauldron stands over the stadium in Amsterdam. The Olympic flame was introduced at the 1928 Amsterdam Olympics. The torch relay began eight years later ahead of the 1936 Berlin Games. (IOC via AP)

AP PHOTOS: Nearly 100 years of lighting the Olympic flame

Mar. 24, 2021 09:17 PM EDT
THIS CORRECTS TO GOLD, NOT BRONZE - Naohisa Takato of Japan, left, and Yang Yung-wei of Taiwan compete during their men&#039;s -60kg gold medal judo match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Olympics Latest: Chinese fencer Sun Yiwen wins gold in épée

13 minutes ago

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:

United States&#039; Kaleigh Gilchrist plays against Japan during a preliminary round women&#039;s water polo match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Gilchrist's comeback arrives at Tokyo Olympics

By Jay Cohen 20 minutes ago

TOKYO (AP) — On the way to her first game in the Tokyo Olympics, Kaleigh Gilchrist cried.

Netherlands midfield Glenn Schuurman, right, falls into Belgium defender Alexander Robby P Hendrickx (16) during a men&#039;s field hockey match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Hendrickx scores 3 goals, leads Belgium past the Netherlands

By Cliff Brunt 46 minutes ago

TOKYO (AP) — Not even Alexander Hendrickx knew he could score like that.

United States head coach Gregg Popovich looks on during a men&#039;s basketball practice at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, in Saitama, Japan, Thursday, July 22, 2021. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Mind the gap: The basketball world is catching up to the US

By Tim Reynolds 50 minutes ago

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — When the Dream Team era started in 1992, most of the NBA players in the Olympics represented the United States.